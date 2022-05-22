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How I Got Over My Ex + How To Avoid Heartbreak Again
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234 views • May 22, 2022
Imagine dropping your ice cream on the ground in the summer, getting kicked in the balls, and then getting struck by lightning. In the balls.
That’s what heartbreak feels like.
Well, not really because you’d be dead, but you get the point.
It sucks.
The good news is you can learn from it and take actionable steps to make sure it never happens again.
Failed relationships do not occur merely by chance. Being in a healthy committed relationship for life is not “the luck of the draw.” What nonsense!
If you want to get over your ex and find the right person the next time around, watch the video.
My annoying wisdom strikes again! You’re welcome in advance.
Please like and subscribe to my channel and I will send you a $100 cheque in the mail.
And by $100 I mean zero dollars, and by cheque I mean nothing. So just subscribe is what I’m trying to say.
Thanks for watching!
That’s what heartbreak feels like.
Well, not really because you’d be dead, but you get the point.
It sucks.
The good news is you can learn from it and take actionable steps to make sure it never happens again.
Failed relationships do not occur merely by chance. Being in a healthy committed relationship for life is not “the luck of the draw.” What nonsense!
If you want to get over your ex and find the right person the next time around, watch the video.
My annoying wisdom strikes again! You’re welcome in advance.
Please like and subscribe to my channel and I will send you a $100 cheque in the mail.
And by $100 I mean zero dollars, and by cheque I mean nothing. So just subscribe is what I’m trying to say.
Thanks for watching!
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