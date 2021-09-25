Anthony Fauci finally asked about natural immunity and Isreal.

How come a year and a half later they begin to ask about natural immunity? Natural immunity is the reason why people are alive today and it was ignored after the year 2020. How can this happen? The only reason why they’re bringing this up is because medical professionals and the commoners are questioning why the “experts” dismiss this aspect of immunity. Here it is at the end of September 2021 do we get a question from CNN. I guarantee Fauci knows about natural immunity. He knows the long-lasting effects of natural immunity but he has decided to neglect the research and data provided by the scientists on the subject. If anyone should know, it should be Anthony Fauci, the man that was in charge since Ronald Reagan. I Cannot believe that he is dumbfounded by natural immunity when so much research has been provided on this field of study.