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"Proof that puts an end to the Sars-CoV-2 Narrative" | Professor Sucharit Bhakdi, M.D.
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854 views • July 10, 2021
https://ugetube.com/watch/quot-proof-that-puts-a-end-to-the-sars-cov-2-narrative-quot-professor-sucharit-bhakdi-m-d_hyKOGix6eM3JtJj.html
Some good news and some troubling news, from Professor Sucharit Bhakdi, M.D.
PLEASE take the time to process this presentation. Dr. Bhakdi explains clearly, based on new scientific evidence, why he believes:
- Your immune system is your best defence against SARS-CoV-2, and indeed all coronaviruses.
- If you have been infected, even if you experienced no symptoms at all, you are immune to all variants.
- We have already reached herd immunity.
- There is no scientific reason to vaccinate against SARS-CoV-2. There is simply no benefit and the rollout must be stopped.
And much more.
Scientific literature references for Dr. Bhakdi's presentation:
https://www.sciencedirect.com/....science/article/pii/ (v important DK)
https://journals.plos.org/plos....one/article?id=10.13 v. imp. IgG IgA
response to mRNA vacc. +++
https://academic.oup.com/cid/a....dvance-article/doi/1 (key spike and IgG after vacc)
https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cell.2021.06.005 (third IgG response to vaccine paper)
"Proof that puts an end to the Sars-CoV-2 Narrative" | Professor Sucharit Bhakdi, M.D.
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www.whatsgoingonnews.net I post news videos on my website as well as articles from around the world.
Some good news and some troubling news, from Professor Sucharit Bhakdi, M.D.
PLEASE take the time to process this presentation. Dr. Bhakdi explains clearly, based on new scientific evidence, why he believes:
- Your immune system is your best defence against SARS-CoV-2, and indeed all coronaviruses.
- If you have been infected, even if you experienced no symptoms at all, you are immune to all variants.
- We have already reached herd immunity.
- There is no scientific reason to vaccinate against SARS-CoV-2. There is simply no benefit and the rollout must be stopped.
And much more.
Scientific literature references for Dr. Bhakdi's presentation:
https://www.sciencedirect.com/....science/article/pii/ (v important DK)
https://journals.plos.org/plos....one/article?id=10.13 v. imp. IgG IgA
response to mRNA vacc. +++
https://academic.oup.com/cid/a....dvance-article/doi/1 (key spike and IgG after vacc)
https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cell.2021.06.005 (third IgG response to vaccine paper)
"Proof that puts an end to the Sars-CoV-2 Narrative" | Professor Sucharit Bhakdi, M.D.
_________________________________________________________________
MY MAIN PLATFORM IS UGETUBE: https://ugetube.com/@WGON
We are sometimes posting on Bitchute as well under WGON.
New platform on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@WGON:35a36371ed85a983c1021a193d9bcc95f3f00601
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/linkirb1
PLEASE DONATE TO OUR OUTREACH MINISTRY TO HELP THOSE WHO ARE SICK OR IN NEED: PAYPAL LINK: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_donations&;business=75VELCJX5GSHC¤cy_code=USD&source=url
OUTREACH EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
My email: linkirb@gmail or [email protected]
www.whatsgoingonnews.net I post news videos on my website as well as articles from around the world.
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