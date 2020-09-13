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СЕРЬЕЗНОЕ ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ О ПЛАНИРУЕМЫХ СОБЫТИЯХ, КОТОРЫЕ ВОТ-ВОТ ПРОИЗОЙДУТ--ДЖЕРЕМИ ЭКС МАСОН 32°
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212 views • September 13, 2020
и они собираются заблокировать эти города, и он сказал, что они сказали, что они собираются замуровать их (построить стены), я не знаю, что это значит, что-то между зданиями, может быть, он сказал, что они собираются оградить их стенами, и он сказали, что они собираются закрыть эти города и отключить электричество и морить их голодом тех, кто это делает--Джереми, бывший масон 32°
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