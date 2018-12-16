© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[Dec 16, 2018] Peter's warning (to the GALATIANS) concerning ignorant and unstable antinomians (15.6K views on YouTube)
24 views • 8 months ago
Webster defines an antinomian as:
noun
an·ti·no·mi·an | \ˌan-ti-ˈnō-mē-ən \
Definition:
1 : one who holds that under the gospel dispensation of grace (see GRACE entry 1 sense 1a) the moral law is of no use or obligation because faith alone is necessary to salvation
2 : one who rejects a socially established morality
This video addresses some major issues dividing Christians today, which seem to be causing a lot of division and strife on social media. It is a mirror of a recent show I did with Justin and Adam of the Parable of the Vineyard YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCw8zcgrDQ68-gdZ5tbm2dww
https://ephraimawakening.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
Keywords
