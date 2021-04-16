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Ani Maamin - Mordechai Shapiro Single
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12 views • April 16, 2021
Posted Mordechai Shapiro 9May2013:
Composed and arranged by Mordechai Shapiro.
Note: There are some graphic images in this video.
Sadly, this is the galus that we currently live in. It is my hope, that through this song/video we can all turn to Hashem and daven much harder for the geulah to come soon. Jewish History, Jewish Prayer, Holocaust, Rebirth of the Jewish State,
Composed and arranged by Mordechai Shapiro.
Note: There are some graphic images in this video.
Sadly, this is the galus that we currently live in. It is my hope, that through this song/video we can all turn to Hashem and daven much harder for the geulah to come soon. Jewish History, Jewish Prayer, Holocaust, Rebirth of the Jewish State,
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