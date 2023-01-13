The Sane Asylum #91 - 12 January 2023 - Guest: Gertjan Zwiggelaar

Truth-telling polymath Gertjan Zwiggelaar joins Giuseppe to discuss his new show on SpeakFreeRadio.com “Wodan’s Hammer” and share his predictions for Clown World 2023.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.