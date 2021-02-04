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U.S. CAPITAL BUILDING SURROUNDED - MAJOR ARRESTS - KIDS & FORCED VACCINE
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512 views • February 04, 2021
NOTE - others have uploaded my edited video and Thumbnail - This video shows the Capital building being surrounded by emergency vehicles and arrests taking place. African Kids screaming and running away from FORCED VACCINE.
Also on BitChute under WIL PARANORMAL.
Also on BitChute under WIL PARANORMAL.
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