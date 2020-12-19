© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Smoked Chicken Wings on the Weber Kettle | 4K
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
31 views • December 19, 2020
Much thanks to https://www.instagram.com/calisbbq/ for hooking it up with some amazing cherry wood. In this session we add some cherry wood and hickory for some smoked chicken wings. Plus, I had some Kielbasa sausage to throw on the Weber kettle as well.
(pilot 011)
instagram: https://www.instagram.com/savorysessions
twitter: https://twitter.com/savorysessions
facebook: https://www.facebook.com/savorysessions
twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/savorysessions
youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDoE2LlMQagTL7G8-BKS8Bw
bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/savorysessions
brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savorysessions
lbry: https://lbry.tv/@savorysessions
odysee: https://odysee.com/@savorysessions
--- CREDITS ---
Music
- Manhattan by Dyalla https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCs5ib8kDfUmFBrL1BiEivEA
(pilot 011)
instagram: https://www.instagram.com/savorysessions
twitter: https://twitter.com/savorysessions
facebook: https://www.facebook.com/savorysessions
twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/savorysessions
youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDoE2LlMQagTL7G8-BKS8Bw
bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/savorysessions
brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savorysessions
lbry: https://lbry.tv/@savorysessions
odysee: https://odysee.com/@savorysessions
--- CREDITS ---
Music
- Manhattan by Dyalla https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCs5ib8kDfUmFBrL1BiEivEA
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.