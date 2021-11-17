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Smallpox Vials Allegedly Found In Unauthorized Lab
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321 views • November 17, 2021
Yeah, not buying this. If you haven't watched the video I did on the 11th please check it out because the government seems to be preparing for this and it's especially alarming since you have Bill Gates essentially warning of a smallpox bioterror attack recently.
Sources:
https://ca.news.yahoo.com/vials-labeled-small-pox-found-in-lab-near-philadelphia-003127682.html
https://breaking911.com/maryland-resident-tests-positive-for-monkeypox/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JmvVCctee0Bh/
Sources:
https://ca.news.yahoo.com/vials-labeled-small-pox-found-in-lab-near-philadelphia-003127682.html
https://breaking911.com/maryland-resident-tests-positive-for-monkeypox/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JmvVCctee0Bh/
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