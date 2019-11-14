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Jordan sounds off on first open hearing of 'impeachment sham process'
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13 views • November 14, 2019
House Republicans denounce impeachment testimony as 'hearsay.' Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan joins 'Fox and Friends' to talk about the first hearing and previews Friday's hearing with former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.
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