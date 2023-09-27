Maria Zeeee & Major Tom Haviland: Embalmers WORLDWIDE Confirm White Fibrous Structures

Major Tom Haviland joins Maria Zeee on The Stew Peters Network with new BOMBSHELL survey results confirming embalmers worldwide are finding the strange white fibrous structures inside of injection recipients.
