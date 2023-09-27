Create New Account
Maria Zeeee & Major Tom Haviland: Embalmers WORLDWIDE Confirm White Fibrous Structures
Tanjerea
Published Yesterday

Major Tom Haviland joins Maria Zeee on The Stew Peters Network with new BOMBSHELL survey results confirming embalmers worldwide are finding the strange white fibrous structures inside of injection recipients.

