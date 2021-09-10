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Only Fools Slander Intentionally - Proverbs 10:18 (NIV)
18 Whoever conceals hatred with lying lips
and spreads slander is a fool.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Gossip is one thing,
slander is quite another.
Willful slander is senseless and pernicious.
If the shoe fits, REPENT!
https://pc1.tiny.us/6j82ypem
#conceals_hatred #lying_lips #spreads_slander #fool #hatred #lying #lips #gossip # slander #pernicious #whoever