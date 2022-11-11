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Shared on Oct. 20, 2021
For a copy of the written transcript, please refer to the link provided, https://444prophecynews.com/do-not-be-afraid-the-time-of-transition-is-upon-us-my-hiding-place/
Deut. 31:6
Isaiah 66
Psalm 107
Prov.3:5-6
Matthew 19:26
Luke 10:1-12
Gen. 12:1
Gen. 19:16
Eph. 4:11-15
Isaiah 49
Please see also:
A CONVERGENCE OF EVENTS, https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/2bd202ad-9ae8-4f92-8aaa-3f555803d3b2
THE LORD'S END TIME ARMY, https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/46e43626-18e3-4693-8554-7091c8fb6585
If you've never heard about Jesus, please click on the link provided and it will take you to a video called, 'Who is Jesus?', https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1PXInXBCqFQ, where you can learn more about Him and how you can have a relationship with Him.