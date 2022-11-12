Conscious Life Expo 2019 ~ Alexa Person with Xpnsion Network

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Interview ~ Live with Xpnsion Network ~ Conscious Life Expo, February 2019, Los Angeles, CA
Although Alexa and her team faced challenging interference, she presented new information based upon her first two books in The Zero Point series. Conference appearances included: presentations, workshops, and panels ~ streamed on Gaia TV.
This is Alexa's last conference appearance before global lockdowns.Blessings to ALL!
For additional information and updates: 👉 http://alexaperson.com
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