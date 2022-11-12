Create New Account
Conscious Life Expo 2019 ~ Alexa Person with Xpnsion Network
AlexaPerson
Published 17 days ago |

Interview ~ Live with Xpnsion Network ~ Conscious Life Expo, February 2019, Los Angeles, CA

Although Alexa and her team faced challenging interference, she presented new information based upon her first two books in The Zero Point series. Conference appearances included: presentations, workshops, and panels ~ streamed on Gaia TV.

 This is Alexa's last conference appearance before global lockdowns.Blessings to ALL!


For additional information and updates: 👉 http://alexaperson.com

CONNECT

🔹 YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AlexaPerson

🔹 StarSeed Portal: http://alexaperson.com

Backup Channels:

🔹 Gab: https://gab.com/alexaperson

🔹 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/alexaperson/


Copyright

© 2019 Alexa Person 

Social media sharing is encouraged with the implicit understanding that content is preserved in its entirety, unaltered, and copyright and/or attribution to the author is explicitly included. Please contact the author for additional copyright permissions.



Keywords
ascensionfrequencymatrixconsciousnessdimensionsfractalmultidimensional

