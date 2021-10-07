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Hospital systems PURGE thousands of workers to engineer health care COLLAPSE, NY covid test centre demolished, masks & KOWID in 2018 and more
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155 views • October 07, 2021
Hospital systems PURGE thousands of workers to engineer health care COLLAPSE, NY covid test centre demolished, masks & KOWID in 2018 and more
The purge of hospital workers with natural immunity is now under way, with The Epoch Times reporting that a large New York health care system has fired 1,400 employees for refusing to be injected with toxic spike protein nanoparticle bioweapons that are mislabeled “vaccines.”
0:00 News
27:35 Criminal Cartel
55:15 Vaccines
source:
https://www.brighteon.com/c7ac26aa-25aa-4324-b799-be3e23833e47
The purge of hospital workers with natural immunity is now under way, with The Epoch Times reporting that a large New York health care system has fired 1,400 employees for refusing to be injected with toxic spike protein nanoparticle bioweapons that are mislabeled “vaccines.”
0:00 News
27:35 Criminal Cartel
55:15 Vaccines
source:
https://www.brighteon.com/c7ac26aa-25aa-4324-b799-be3e23833e47
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