NHL Game 4 Highlights - Hurricanes vs. Islanders
Semyon Varlomov had a great performance making 42 saves while Mathew Barzal scored the game-winning goal in double overtime to lead the New York Islanders past the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 4.

