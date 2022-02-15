(ES Subtitulos) Novak Djokovic prefers to lose his career, rather than get vaccinated

"That's the price I'm willing to pay," the tennis ace said.



– Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic defended the freedom to choose against COVID-19 inoculation in a BBC interview on Tuesday, saying he has “always supported the freedom to choose what to put on your body”.



"For me that is fundamental, it is really the beginning of understanding what is right and what is wrong for you," said the athlete, adding that "based on all the information I obtained, I decided not to get the vaccine."



The world number one acknowledged that his decision to forego the vaccine, for whatever reason, would bring opposition and difficulties in advancing his career, but said this did not deter him.



"I understand the consequences of my decision," he said, noting that one of those consequences "was not going to Australia."



The Serbian national said that he "was prepared not to go" to the Australian Open and added that he will probably face exclusion from many other major tournaments, to the detriment of his professional record. “That is the price I am willing to pay.”



Asked if he was willing to give up his chance to hold the most coveted records in tennis history and become the "statistically" best player to ever play professionally, Djokovic simply replied, "Yes."



"The principles of making decisions about my own body are more important than any title," he defended.



Djokovic was expelled from Australia last month after Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke deigned that the tennis ace's "continued presence in Australia may lead to increased anti-vaccine sentiment generated in the Australian community, which could lead to increased civil unrest of the type previously experienced in Australia with demonstrations and protests that may themselves be a source of community transmission.”



ESPAÑOL:

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Novak Djokovic prefiere perder su carrera, antes que vacunarse.



«Ese es el precio que estoy dispuesto a pagar», dijo el as del tenis.



“Para mí eso es fundamental, es realmente el principio de entender lo que está bien y lo que está mal para ti”, afirmó el deportista, y agregó que “en base a toda la información que obtuve, decidí no ponerme la vacuna”.



El número uno del mundo reconoció que su decisión de renunciar a la vacuna , por cualquier motivo, traería oposición y dificultades para progresar en su carrera, pero dijo que esto no lo disuadió.



“Entiendo las consecuencias de mi decisión”, dijo, señalando que una de esas consecuencias “fue no ir a Australia”.



El ciudadano serbio dijo que «estaba preparado para no ir» al Abierto de Australia y agregó que probablemente enfrentará la exclusión de muchos otros torneos importantes, en detrimento de su historial profesional. “Ese es el precio que estoy dispuesto a pagar”.



Cuando se le preguntó si estaba dispuesto a renunciar a su oportunidad de tener los récords más codiciados en la historia del tenis y convertirse en el mejor jugador «estadísticamente» que haya jugado profesionalmente, Djokovic simplemente respondió: «Sí».



“Los principios de la toma de decisiones sobre mi propio cuerpo son más importantes que cualquier título”, defendió.



Djokovic fue expulsado de Australia el mes pasado después de que el Ministro de Inmigración de Australia, Alex Hawke, se dignara que la “presencia continua del as del tenis en Australia puede conducir a un aumento del sentimiento antivacunas generado en la comunidad australiana, lo que podría conducir a un aumento de los disturbios civiles del tipo experimentado previamente en Australia con manifestaciones y protestas que pueden ser en sí mismas una fuente de transmisión comunitaria”.