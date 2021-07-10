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MK ULTRA SURVIVOR Explains In Detail How Our Minds Are Being Controlled & How We Can Fight Back - {MIRROR}
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264 views • July 10, 2021
Source: UI Media Network -
This last year has been a wake up call for many. Do you think they would've if the threat and actual suffering didn’t occur?
Transhumanism. It's begun. Part human and part artificial intelligence. Nanotechnology is here.
Tim Ray interviews high-level MKUltra survivor, Elisa E, about technology that’s been embedded in her since the 1970s, how it works, and what we can expect to experience in a transhuman world.
Tim Ray also speaks with author and researcher, Elana Freeland. She shares how we have been and continue to be in this ever assembling transhumanism experiment, as well as the role of the internet of things. As well how it interacts with the ingredients in chemtrails in securing our fate as technologically enslaved humans.
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Life Coaching For Men & Women: https://www.coachingbridges.wordpress.com
RELATIONSHIP HELP FOR MEN... The Relaters Manual: A Guide For Men by Dyann Bridges CMT https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/888887
How To Do The Soulmate Embrace {FREE eBook} - https://bit.ly/32vEbzQ
30 Romance Tricks That Work Like Magic {FREE Ebook} - https://bit.ly/2ZVJuXM
Rejection Proof Move! {Turned Her On In Seconds} - https://bit.ly/2FGyNAM
Revive Her Drive - https://bit.ly/33v546e
Healing Bodywork Sessions – https://thebodyhouse.biz/sessions-with-dyann/
What is FBSM? - https://thebodyhouse.biz/10-things-fbsm-sensual-massage-session/
NewsLetter - The Body House Chronicles – 'Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy' https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
Membership to The Body House Listening Room - https://www.thebodyhouse.co/
Social Media & Important Links – https://linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected] or [email protected]
This last year has been a wake up call for many. Do you think they would've if the threat and actual suffering didn’t occur?
Transhumanism. It's begun. Part human and part artificial intelligence. Nanotechnology is here.
Tim Ray interviews high-level MKUltra survivor, Elisa E, about technology that’s been embedded in her since the 1970s, how it works, and what we can expect to experience in a transhuman world.
Tim Ray also speaks with author and researcher, Elana Freeland. She shares how we have been and continue to be in this ever assembling transhumanism experiment, as well as the role of the internet of things. As well how it interacts with the ingredients in chemtrails in securing our fate as technologically enslaved humans.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Life Coaching For Men & Women: https://www.coachingbridges.wordpress.com
RELATIONSHIP HELP FOR MEN... The Relaters Manual: A Guide For Men by Dyann Bridges CMT https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/888887
How To Do The Soulmate Embrace {FREE eBook} - https://bit.ly/32vEbzQ
30 Romance Tricks That Work Like Magic {FREE Ebook} - https://bit.ly/2ZVJuXM
Rejection Proof Move! {Turned Her On In Seconds} - https://bit.ly/2FGyNAM
Revive Her Drive - https://bit.ly/33v546e
Healing Bodywork Sessions – https://thebodyhouse.biz/sessions-with-dyann/
What is FBSM? - https://thebodyhouse.biz/10-things-fbsm-sensual-massage-session/
NewsLetter - The Body House Chronicles – 'Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy' https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
Membership to The Body House Listening Room - https://www.thebodyhouse.co/
Social Media & Important Links – https://linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected] or [email protected]
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