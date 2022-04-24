THE FAITHFUL AND WORTHY PHILADELPHIA CHURCH: Revelation 3:7-13;4:11; John 4:16; Colo 1:10; 20220424

The Faithful And Worthy Philadelphia Church: Revelation 3:7-13; John 4:16; Revelation 4:11; Colossians 1:10; 1 Thessalonians 2:12; Galatians 5:22-26; 2 Peter 1:5-8, April 24, 2022

7 And to the angel of the church in Philadelphia write; These things saith he that is holy, he that is true, he that hath the key of David, he that openeth, and no man shutteth; and shutteth, and no man openeth;

8 I know thy works: behold, I have set before thee an open door, and no man can shut it: for thou hast a little strength, and hast kept my word, and hast not denied my name.

9 Behold, I will make them of the synagogue of Satan, which say they are Jews, and are not, but do lie; behold, I will make them to come and worship before thy feet, and to know that I have loved thee.

10 Because thou hast kept the word of my patience, I also will keep thee from the hour of temptation, which shall come upon all the world, to try them that dwell upon the earth.

11 Behold, I come quickly: hold that fast which thou hast, that no man take thy crown.

12 Him that overcometh will I make a pillar in the temple of my God, and he shall go no more out: and I will write upon him the name of my God, and the name of the city of my God, which is new Jerusalem, which cometh down out of heaven from my God: and I will write upon him my new name.

13 He that hath an ear, let him hear what the Spirit saith unto the churches. Amen!

1. John 14:6: Jesus saith unto him, I am the Way, the Truth, and the Life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by Me. Amen!

2. Colossians 1:10

That you may walk worthy of the Lord, fully pleasing Him, being fruitful in every good work and increasing in the knowledge of God. Amen!

3. 1 Thessalonians 2:12

That you would walk worthy of God who calls you into His own kingdom and glory. Amen!

4. 2 Thessalonians 1:5

Which is manifest evidence of the righteous judgment of God, that you may be counted worthy of the kingdom of God, for which you also suffer. Amen!

5. 2 Thessalonians 1:11

Therefore, we also pray always for you that our God would count you worthy of this calling, and fulfill all the good pleasure of His goodness and the work of faith with power. Amen!