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Dr. David Martin | Trudeau Helped Develop & Is Making Money Off the Jabs He Is Mandating
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432 views • January 05, 2022
The Fauci COVID-19 Dossier: https://www.davidmartin.world/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/The_Fauci_COVID-19_Dossier.pdf
Reiner Fuelmich interview:
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/dr-david-martin-dr-reiner-fuellmich-july-9-2021_RlmKScwsMf6ATEG.html
DrSuzanneH - Nov 26, 2021 edited 13:57
Criminal conspiracy evidence. Listen. Fast forward past the German translations.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/RlmKScwsMf6ATEG
Transcript of Interview: https://1drv.ms/b/s!Ah4df-6kbF2SgShIhqgDR0p5-WzO
Stew Peters interviews with Dr. David Martin:
https://rumble.com/vk2bya-exclusive-dr.-david-martin-just-ended-covid-fauci-doj-politicians-in-one-in.html
https://www.brandnewtube.com/watch/dr-david-martin-just-ended-c-19-fauci-doj-amp-politicians-in-one-interview_fDzOqXP6jzvmDvO.html
To keep current with Dr. Martin’s work visit -
Activate Humanity: https://www.activatehumanity.com/
Butterfly of the Week Sources: https://www.activatehumanity.com/posts/butterfly-sources
Dr. David E. Martin: https://www.davidmartin.world/
Clip from: Dr. David E. Martin Drops Shocking Covid Info on Canadians - August 21, 2021
Dr. David Martin reveals shocking news everyone, especially Canadians, must demand authorities investigate - potentially treasonous acts and crimes against humanity.
Join the FIGHT for our FREEDOM. Become a member of Vaccine Choice Canada and stay informed! https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Check out VCC's NEW 'No Student Mandates' resource page: https://bit.ly/NoStudentMandates
Please share our NEW Vaccine Regret link with your loved ones/colleagues/health care providers - everyone! https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/
Download and Share Material from Vaccine Choice Canada
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/
To Support our Educational and Outreach Work, please join Vaccine Choice Canada today: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
Dr. David Martin | Trudeau Helped Develop & Is Making Money Off the Jabs He Is Mandating
Dr David Martin, Justin Trudeau, Helped Develop, Is Making Money Off the Jabs, Mandating
Reiner Fuelmich interview:
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/dr-david-martin-dr-reiner-fuellmich-july-9-2021_RlmKScwsMf6ATEG.html
DrSuzanneH - Nov 26, 2021 edited 13:57
Criminal conspiracy evidence. Listen. Fast forward past the German translations.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/RlmKScwsMf6ATEG
Transcript of Interview: https://1drv.ms/b/s!Ah4df-6kbF2SgShIhqgDR0p5-WzO
Stew Peters interviews with Dr. David Martin:
https://rumble.com/vk2bya-exclusive-dr.-david-martin-just-ended-covid-fauci-doj-politicians-in-one-in.html
https://www.brandnewtube.com/watch/dr-david-martin-just-ended-c-19-fauci-doj-amp-politicians-in-one-interview_fDzOqXP6jzvmDvO.html
To keep current with Dr. Martin’s work visit -
Activate Humanity: https://www.activatehumanity.com/
Butterfly of the Week Sources: https://www.activatehumanity.com/posts/butterfly-sources
Dr. David E. Martin: https://www.davidmartin.world/
Clip from: Dr. David E. Martin Drops Shocking Covid Info on Canadians - August 21, 2021
Dr. David Martin reveals shocking news everyone, especially Canadians, must demand authorities investigate - potentially treasonous acts and crimes against humanity.
Join the FIGHT for our FREEDOM. Become a member of Vaccine Choice Canada and stay informed! https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Check out VCC's NEW 'No Student Mandates' resource page: https://bit.ly/NoStudentMandates
Please share our NEW Vaccine Regret link with your loved ones/colleagues/health care providers - everyone! https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/
Download and Share Material from Vaccine Choice Canada
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/
To Support our Educational and Outreach Work, please join Vaccine Choice Canada today: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
Dr. David Martin | Trudeau Helped Develop & Is Making Money Off the Jabs He Is Mandating
Dr David Martin, Justin Trudeau, Helped Develop, Is Making Money Off the Jabs, Mandating
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