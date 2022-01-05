BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dr. David Martin | Trudeau Helped Develop & Is Making Money Off the Jabs He Is Mandating
KristallKlar
KristallKlar
262 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
432 views • January 05, 2022
The Fauci COVID-19 Dossier: https://www.davidmartin.world/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/The_Fauci_COVID-19_Dossier.pdf

Reiner Fuelmich interview:
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/dr-david-martin-dr-reiner-fuellmich-july-9-2021_RlmKScwsMf6ATEG.html
DrSuzanneH - Nov 26, 2021 edited 13:57
Criminal conspiracy evidence. Listen. Fast forward past the German translations.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/RlmKScwsMf6ATEG
Transcript of Interview: https://1drv.ms/b/s!Ah4df-6kbF2SgShIhqgDR0p5-WzO

Stew Peters interviews with Dr. David Martin:
https://rumble.com/vk2bya-exclusive-dr.-david-martin-just-ended-covid-fauci-doj-politicians-in-one-in.html
https://www.brandnewtube.com/watch/dr-david-martin-just-ended-c-19-fauci-doj-amp-politicians-in-one-interview_fDzOqXP6jzvmDvO.html

To keep current with Dr. Martin’s work visit -
Activate Humanity: https://www.activatehumanity.com/
Butterfly of the Week Sources: https://www.activatehumanity.com/posts/butterfly-sources
Dr. David E. Martin: https://www.davidmartin.world/

Clip from: Dr. David E. Martin Drops Shocking Covid Info on Canadians - August 21, 2021

Dr. David Martin reveals shocking news everyone, especially Canadians, must demand authorities investigate - potentially treasonous acts and crimes against humanity.

Join the FIGHT for our FREEDOM. Become a member of Vaccine Choice Canada and stay informed! https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/

Check out VCC's NEW 'No Student Mandates' resource page: https://bit.ly/NoStudentMandates

Please share our NEW Vaccine Regret link with your loved ones/colleagues/health care providers - everyone! https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/

Download and Share Material from Vaccine Choice Canada
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/

To Support our Educational and Outreach Work, please join Vaccine Choice Canada today: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/

This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.

Dr. David Martin | Trudeau Helped Develop & Is Making Money Off the Jabs He Is Mandating

Dr David Martin, Justin Trudeau, Helped Develop, Is Making Money Off the Jabs, Mandating
Keywords
justin trudeaumandatingdr david martinhelped developis making money off the jabs
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
When Stress Takes a Toll: 2 TCM Strategies to Build Resilience

When Stress Takes a Toll: 2 TCM Strategies to Build Resilience

Belle Carter
Report: Studies Link Fish Consumption to Multiple Health Benefits

Report: Studies Link Fish Consumption to Multiple Health Benefits

Coco Somers
Study Links Structured Exercise, Not Daily Steps, to Improved Sleep Quality

Study Links Structured Exercise, Not Daily Steps, to Improved Sleep Quality

Coco Somers
PA Republicans fight health rules allowing warrantless home entry, private student interviews

PA Republicans fight health rules allowing warrantless home entry, private student interviews

Cassie B.
Fiber powerhouses: Why broccoli isn&#8217;t the only vegetable worth celebrating

Fiber powerhouses: Why broccoli isn’t the only vegetable worth celebrating

Willow Tohi
The great turnaround: How healthy habits are reversing the teen mental health crisis

The great turnaround: How healthy habits are reversing the teen mental health crisis

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy