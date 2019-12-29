AT AGE 67.....LESSONS I'VE LEARNED (not the same thing as mere facts)

In this video, I touch on several KEY and seldom--discussed facts about the meaning of life.....about correct versus improper living practices / habits....about the HUGE difference between just "forgiving" another person and "FORGIVING, PLUS FORGETTING / ERASING FROM MEMORY" the person's perceived slight or trespass. I discuss the these-days viewed as quaint idea of not having sexual relations until after getting married ( TIM TEBOW is the social media icon used as an example ) and the fact that viewing porno is categorized in the Bible as LUSTFUL BEHAVIOR, not in any way connected to actual LOVE....even though many married couples use porn as a prelude before having sex (or, as I prefer to call it....making love). Moreover.....the topic is proper Christian life behavior and making our Creator proud. Every true Christian's goal should be to "kill the flesh" (controlled by Satan, who runs our planet) and strive each day to "walk in the spirit". He or she should be IN the world....but not OF it.