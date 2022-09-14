© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RT
September 14, 2022
The price of the commodity is expected to rise after the Indian government has banned the export of rice with an aim to increase domestic availability
Details: https://on.rt.com/c20k
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Telegram: t.me/rtnews
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1k0ho9-india-prioritizes-own-food-security-by-banning-rice-exports-worldwide.html