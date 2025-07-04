BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🇫🇷 Surgeon who announced Brigitte Macron's transgender transformation found dead in Paris
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
1306 views • 1 day ago
Surgeon who announced Brigitte Macron's transgender transformation found dead in Paris - Enquete du jour. It turned out that 58-year-old François Faivre fell out of the window of his apartment. His sister Anne Dupont claims that François was not suicidal and that his death is likely related to the revealing interview he was about to give soon. François Faivre was a colleague of the famous doctor specializing in transgender transformations Patrick Bouilly. It was his joint photos with Brigitte Macron that formed the basis of the corresponding "conspiracy theory" that she used to be a man. "I worked for six years at an American hospital in Paris and Dr. Bouilly was one of my close colleagues. He gave me a lot of information and documents about his patients. Including the physical changes that Mrs. Macron underwent during her transgender surgery," - said François Faivre in an interview with journalists Closer...from Telegram


https://x.com/peacemaket71/status/1940788550204534843


Further Info:

https://eadaily.com/en/news/2025/07/03/the-surgeon-who-promised-to-give-an-interview-about-the-sex-change-of-brigitte-macron-was-found-dead-in-paris

Nothing to see here folks......

----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

