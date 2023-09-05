Brighteon Broadcast News, Sep 5, 2023 - GREEN movement goes CRIMINALLY INSANE with plan to destroy 70 million acres of TREES to fight "climate change"

0:00 Intro

1:35 Burning Man

15:23 Shoplifting

26:27 Geopolitics

44:40 GREEN Movement Goes CRIMINALLY INSANE

1:15:12 Interview with Ramiro from Above Phone





- #BurningMan event shows accelerating DEGENERACY of left-wing American culture

- Dominatrix events, dildo sparring, rapes, drug use, filth and trash characterize Burning Man

- Crazy shoplifting video from California shows that people don't know how to fight

- Don't pick fights with trained fighters: MMA, BJJ, Krav Maga

- Are you prepared for mass #violence as desperate masses flee collapsing blue cities?

- Ukraine rumored to be mobilizing WOMEN for war

- The #Ukraine counter-offensive has been a total failure, and the country is running out of men, equipment and munitions

- The West tried to destroy #Russie but only ended up devastating Western #Europe while making Russia STRONGER

- Bill Gates funding effort to clear cut 70 million acres of TREES in latest "global warming" insanity

- Leftists are now ANTI-TREE, and the new "tree huggers" are conservatives!

- The "green" movement has become CRIMINAL SABOTAGE against life on Earth

- Greenpeace co-founder warns HALF the human population will perish of "net zero" goals are achieved

- ECO-TERRORISM is now the go-to strategy for #climate cultists who are at WAR with life on Earth







