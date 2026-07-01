Interesting Chase Hughes interview

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Chase Hughes retired from the US military intelligence in 2019. After a 20-year career, he now teaches interrogation, sales, influence, persuasion, hypnosis. He declares anyone can be hypnotized to become an assassin without remembering killings. The CIA has done it multiple times in the past.