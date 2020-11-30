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Graham Hancock - The War on Consciousness
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124 views • November 30, 2020
We are told that the “War on Drugs” is being waged, on our behalf, by our governments and their armed bureaucracies and police forces, to save us from ourselves. “Potential for abuse and harm” are supposed to be the criteria by which the use of drugs is suppressed—the greater a drug’s potential for abuse and harm, the greater and more vigorous the degree of suppression, and the more draconian the penalties applied against its users.
Source:
https://grahamhancock.com/the-war-on-consciousness-hancock/
Source:
https://grahamhancock.com/the-war-on-consciousness-hancock/
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