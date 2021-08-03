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Australia Tech In Trials - Beware Rule Breakers & Rebels #1984
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90 views • August 03, 2021
Can't sneeze any more or hug a friend . . . big brother is watching you . . . . I always find it interesting, how tech is said to be there to help us . . . but, now it is used against us!. . . like so many other things, looks good on the surface . . . but we need to be careful because it can quickly become our enemy!!
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