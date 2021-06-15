© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
My Plea to be heard, establishing my creditability
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
72 views • June 15, 2021
It should be obvious to most that listen to alternative Media, honest and otherwise, that we live inside an 'Enclosed System' that only by passing through an EMF Force-field or going beneath the surface to travel in and out of this Realm or Dimension- Eric Dubay has great knowledge of our Earth and educates that one of intellect beyond Public Schools, and helps to Open Minds- I know things that Eric has never mentioned nor written of within his Published Books; BUT this man is all any average person of intelligence needs to wake up to the idea that 'you have awakened' I will post a few of this educational short clips to let you who listen and watch my videos that I don't fucn BS- And neither does Eric Dubay- PS. Bear in your mind that the 'border' as shown in this model is 'that' just a border for the innermost part of our earth- I have a new series to begin after I can see that I will get some more views, for the detail and depth of my messages and educational vision of perception not yet destroyed by 5G- 541 295-0769, [email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.