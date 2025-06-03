Maria Zeee-Martin Armstrong Top Forecaster: WW3 & Europe Set to Fall

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Top Economist and Forecaster Martin Armstrong says the economic situation in Europe is irreversible, and when all else fails, governments go to war. Highlighting the widespread reinstitution of military drafts, Armstrong says war is inevitable, and not only Ukraine but all of Europe will fall.