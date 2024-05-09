Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
VAXX Shill plays the Victim
channel image
The Prisoner
9102 Subscribers
Shop now
196 views
Published 14 hours ago

Dr. Ranj Singh—who repeatedly urged people to take the experimental mRNA Covid injections—attempts to play the victim over the online "abuse" he claims to have received from "anti-vaxxers" and "conspiracy theorists", after AstraZeneca admitted that its Covid "vaccine" can cause "rare" blood clots.

He has blood on his hands...

Source @RealWideAwakeMedia

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
vaxx shilldr ranj singhvaxx killer

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket