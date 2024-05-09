VAXX Shill plays the Victim

Dr. Ranj Singh—who repeatedly urged people to take the experimental mRNA Covid injections—attempts to play the victim over the online "abuse" he claims to have received from "anti-vaxxers" and "conspiracy theorists", after AstraZeneca admitted that its Covid "vaccine" can cause "rare" blood clots.



He has blood on his hands...



Source @RealWideAwakeMedia

