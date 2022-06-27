Laura Eisenhower- Winning the Spiritual War Starts Within

#LauraEisenhower Laura has a lot of great points in here. One I thought was specifically useful. That all of these external things are being done to hurt us but it is our own mind that can help us overcome that. If we follow the utmost truth and not give in to the indoctrination we can overcome this. I believe as more people are awakening we are winning. It may not look like it in many ways right now but it is a war and there is some back and forth. Her website: https://cosmicgaia.org/