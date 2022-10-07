China’s Semiconductor Chip Industry Faces Corruption Investigation Due to Poor Performance

https://gnews.org/post/p1tm78c2b
10/06/2022 In the last three months, at least 12 people with strong ties to the semiconductor chip business have been investigated or have gone missing. Because state money has not created the desired outcome. Someone has to take the blame
