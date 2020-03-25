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Interaction Between the Collective Consciousness & the Individual
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15 views • March 25, 2020
September 2019
"We are teaching you about the flow of light, information and wisdom, from that of the collective consciousness to that of the inner collective." ~ Samson, Andromedan
For more information, channelings & transcripts go to... www.AscensionCalling.com
"We are teaching you about the flow of light, information and wisdom, from that of the collective consciousness to that of the inner collective." ~ Samson, Andromedan
For more information, channelings & transcripts go to... www.AscensionCalling.com
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