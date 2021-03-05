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Jesse Lee Peterson Reacts To Al Sharpton Vs Teleprompter
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60 views • March 05, 2021
Mar 4, 2021
War Room With Owen Shroyer
Owen and Jesse break down why Al Sharpton is a con artist who can't think for himself without a teleprompter.
https://banned.video/watch?id=60418ff1aea11d2dd11e548b
War Room With Owen Shroyer
Owen and Jesse break down why Al Sharpton is a con artist who can't think for himself without a teleprompter.
https://banned.video/watch?id=60418ff1aea11d2dd11e548b
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