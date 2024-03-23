Create New Account
Michael Obama for President , The A I gang, BB's Clowns, Razorfist, Digital Measles , Much More!
Gary King
Published Yesterday

"Inconvenient Truths" is a weekly reaction video series where Gary presents various videos, articles, screen shots and stories for Jim's and our audience's spontaneous, unrehearsed reaction through our comment section. Today's show includes:  Will Michael Obama run for President? A new drug called Phucmenal that help you not give a F*ck at all, A parody song called B.B.s Clowns from DC Dave, a second parody  tune about Michael Obama, Yet another clip from Razorfist about Michael, Who are the folks on the board of AI development, Plus much much more!

jim fetzerrazorfistgary kinginconvenient truthsmuch moremichael obama for presidentthe a i gangbbs clownsdigital measles

