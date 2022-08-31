The First Things to Break Down in Plastic

Have you ever wondered what breaks down first in plastic when it starts degrading?



Kalliat T. Valsaraj, a Charles and Hilda Roddy Distiguished Professor of Chemical Engineering at Louisiana State University, describes the process to us in this reel! 🤔



According to Kalliat, a number of components in plastic degrade faster than its backbone materials. 👈



He points out that some of the WEAK points any plastic can have include additives and plasticizers that give the plastic its varying characteristics such as color, elasticity, and durability. 👀



To learn more about how plastic breaks down and turns into microplastic, listen to the full episode here:https://www.findinggeniuspodcast.com/



