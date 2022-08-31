"Gun Wielding Gang of Thugs vs a Pro with a Hi-Point 995" - An Interview with Whitfield Smith, 2A For Today Modern Militiaman

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"One of the most American things I’ve ever seen. Veteran, shirtless, sandals, big gun, protecting his property. It checks all the boxes" - Youtube Commenter
There was a firefight in a suburban neighborhood in Jonesboro, Georgia, where Whitfield Smith, a US Navy veteran who served in Afghanistan, fended off 3 gunmen on foot and two in a vehicle. Whitfield fired a warning shot with his Hi-Point 995 then braved the theater shirtless with pajama bottoms and a pair of flip flops. He was met with gun fire, so he dropped back for cover and to grab his AR-15. The thugs took off before Whitfield returned and secured the area- there were no casualties.
Whitfield's bravery and Americanist example gives us the honor to present to him the title of "2A For Today Modern Militiaman!"
See the news report:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GfVePZrecJc&t=167s
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