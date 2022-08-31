"Gun Wielding Gang of Thugs vs a Pro with a Hi-Point 995" - An Interview with Whitfield Smith, 2A For Today Modern Militiaman

"One of the most American things I’ve ever seen. Veteran, shirtless, sandals, big gun, protecting his property. It checks all the boxes" - Youtube Commenter





There was a firefight in a suburban neighborhood in Jonesboro, Georgia, where Whitfield Smith, a US Navy veteran who served in Afghanistan, fended off 3 gunmen on foot and two in a vehicle. Whitfield fired a warning shot with his Hi-Point 995 then braved the theater shirtless with pajama bottoms and a pair of flip flops. He was met with gun fire, so he dropped back for cover and to grab his AR-15. The thugs took off before Whitfield returned and secured the area- there were no casualties.





Whitfield's bravery and Americanist example gives us the honor to present to him the title of "2A For Today Modern Militiaman!"





See the news report:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GfVePZrecJc&t=167s





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