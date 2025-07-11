BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Israel admits death of Officer In Gaza, Hamas footage of Deadly attack
77 views • 1 day ago

Israel Admits Losing Another Officer In Gaza, Hamas Shares Footage Of Deadly Attack

An Israeli officer was killed in an apparent accident in the southern Gaza Strip on July 10, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced.

The slain officer was a team commander in the Golani Brigade’s reconnaissance unit. According to an IDF probe, the incident that claimed his life took place during an ongoing offensive in Khan Younis.

On July 10, the al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, released video footage showing an attack that took place in Khan Younis a day earlier. During the attack, Hamas fighters shot and killed a soldier, a heavy engineering operator serving in the ranks of the combat engineering unit of the IDF’s Southern Command, from point blank range and attempted to snatch his body.

 (https://southfront.press/israel-admits-losing-another-officer-in-gaza-hamas-shares-footage-of-deadly-attack/)

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
