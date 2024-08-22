Text von Wilhelm Friedrich Weiß

Melodie von Emil Palm



Willy Weiss, auch Willi Weiss, vollständig Wilhelm Friedrich Weiss (* 1883; † 1954), war ein deutscher Sänger (Tenor) und Liederdichter.



Der Text :



Am Adolf-Hitler-Platz steht eine junge Eiche,

Sie strebt zur Sonne auf von Sturm und Not.

Sie ist uns Vorbild, treu und brav zu streiten

Für unser Vaterland bis in den Tod.

Hell erklinget deutscher Sang

Unser ganzes Leben lang.

Treue frohe Lieder klingen immer wieder

Durch die ganze Welt, durch die ganze Welt !



Am Adolf-Hitler-Platz, die junge deutsche Eiche

Träumt von Vergangenheit und neuer Zeit.

Sie träumt vom deutschen Wald und seinem Frieden,

Und voller Sehnsucht wird das Herz ihr weich.

Hell erklinget deutscher Sang

Unser ganzes Leben lang.

Treue frohe Lieder klingen immer wieder

Durch die ganze Welt, durch die ganze Welt !



Am Adolf-Hitler-Platz, die junge deutsche Eiche,

Sie werde frei und stark wie deutsches Land.

Von deutscher Kraft und Einheit soll sie zeugen,

Den Brüder reichen sich getreu die Hand.

Hell erklinget deutscher Sang

Unser ganzes Leben lang.

Treue frohe Lieder klingen immer wieder

Durch die ganze Welt, durch die ganze Welt !

Treue frohe Lieder klingen immer wieder

Durch die ganze Welt, durch die ganze Welt !



Auf Englisch :



At Adolf Hitler Square, there is a young oak standing,

She aims the sun overcoming storm and hardship.

She is our model, faithful and brave to fight

For our fatherland until death.

Brightly sounds the German song

Throughout our whole lives.

Loyal, happy songs sound repeatedly

Throughout the whole world, throughout the whole world !



At Adolf Hitler Square, the young German oak

Dreams of the past and modern times.

She dreams of the German forest and its tranquility,

And full aspiration will soften her heart.

Brightly sounds the German song

Throughout our whole lives.

Loyal, happy songs sound repeatedly

Throughout the whole world, throughout the whole world !



At Adolf Hitler Square, the young German oak,

She becomes free and strong just like the German country.

Of German power and unity, she should bear witness,

The brothers grab their hands faithfully.

Brightly sounds the German song

Throughout our whole lives.

Loyal, happy songs sound repeatedly

Throughout the whole world, throughout the whole world !

Loyal, happy songs sound repeatedly

Throughout the whole world, throughout the whole world !

