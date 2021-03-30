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Japanese Proverbs: ことわざ #004
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20 views • March 30, 2021
Japanese Proverbs: ことわざ #004
Japanese is a language filled with a ton of ことわざ (諺), or “kotowaza”, meaning “proverbs”. They can take on different forms– some are 四字熟語 (よじじゅくご) or “Yojijukugo”, which translates to “four character idiom”, while others are expressions. I thought I should write about some of these kotowaza you might stumble across or hear while studying Japanese.
Japanese is a language filled with a ton of ことわざ (諺), or “kotowaza”, meaning “proverbs”. They can take on different forms– some are 四字熟語 (よじじゅくご) or “Yojijukugo”, which translates to “four character idiom”, while others are expressions. I thought I should write about some of these kotowaza you might stumble across or hear while studying Japanese.
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