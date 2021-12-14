EP 2733-6PM LOL: Biden Blames His Low Approval Rating On QAnon

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Joe Biden has an explanation for why his poll numbers are so bad: that dastardly QAnon movement.
The puppet president made the bizarre assertion at his first late night talk show appearance on “The Tonight Show” on Friday when scapegoating his failures on the breakdown of bipartisanship in Washington.
“We used to have an awful lot of that relationship and it still exists except that the QAnon and the extreme elements of the Republican Party and what Donald Trump keeps sort of—seems to me—feeding, you know, with the Big Lie. It makes it awful hard,” Biden told host Jimmy Fallon. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/19548
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