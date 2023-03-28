Uncovering the Agenda Behind Covid

The federal government is planning to end the Covid public health emergency in May. But that does not end the narrative.Vaccines will still be free (meaning paid for by you, the taxpayer), and adamantly pushed by Washington bureaucrats with a penchant for playing doctor.

The PREP Act (Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act – protecting providers from legal liability when their treatments harm patients) will still be alive and well.

And MEDCAC (the Medicare Evidence Development & Coverage Advisory Committee – which many identify as the “Death Panels” of Obamacare years) will take over where the “New COVID-19 Treatments Add-On Payment” system of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) leaves off.

Scott Schara, a leading advocate for patients endangered by lethal hospital Covid protocols, says all these details point to a hidden agenda by those who see the elderly and disabled as “useless eaters.” In this interview with The New American magazine, he exposes the truth that he says is vital to saving lives of those targeted by genocidal Deep State designs.

Learn more at Scott’s website, www.OurAmazingGrace.net.

For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com