Covid Vaccine Negative Efficacy – “It’s Causing Your Infection”, Study Says

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https://gnews.org/articles/488226
Summary：10/13/2022 Researchers in the UK found a higher risk of positive cases after one or two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in people across BMI groups. In Sweden, the results showed that the COVID-19 vaccine has negative ineffectiveness against omicron infection after week 14, indicating vaccinated people had a higher risk of infection than unvaccinated people.