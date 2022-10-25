Covid Vaccine Negative Efficacy – “It’s Causing Your Infection”, Study Says

https://gnews.org/articles/488226
Summary：10/13/2022 Researchers in the UK found a higher risk of positive cases after one or two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in people across BMI groups. In Sweden, the results showed that the COVID-19 vaccine has negative ineffectiveness against omicron infection after week 14, indicating vaccinated people had a higher risk of infection than unvaccinated people.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.