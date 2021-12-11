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The Nevada Desert Is Also Mars
bestsmallcountry
bestsmallcountry
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322 views • December 11, 2021
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How The Steal Gets Stopped (This is short and brilliant)
https://www.brighteon.com/13035425-0b01-45b7-bc39-f16e4376549c

Source https://www.bitchute.com/video/FWF5ub7chOgq/

Georgia Guidestones
https://i.pinimg.com/originals/8e/dd/4e/8edd4eb1d04916d41dd483abf81ac88b.jpg
http://3.bp.blogspot.com/-9aRR6eQmAi8/UU3FKvzznyI/AAAAAAAASwY/2xTdQ16GqvY/s1600/Georgia-Guidestones.jpg

Must see
The Big Short & Links: https://tinyurl.com/47e6rruz
Covid19 PATENT https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/6b/c3/21/a62eb55a0e678c/US7220852.pdf
Twin Towers https://www.brighteon.com/78082cc2-2e27-4ce6-bf44-a9b81854f2d2
Fall of the Cabal https://www.brighteon.com/0813a08c-02c8-4eb4-b803-dcac1cc337a1
Event 201 Covid-19 https://www.brighteon.com/f23c6476-35ff-4f31-a82e-4c6915f17eed
The Deception Is Monumental https://www.brighteon.com/9b30cd81-169c-49b1-bd31-e9f78371e459
Hidden Secrets of Money https://goldsilver.com/hidden-secrets/
Weather Manipulation https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ErOKkEfxMLk
NASA or The Bible? https://www.brighteon.com/ff6dac45-8563-4c9a-9acf-8ad04bac133f

Executive Orders 13818 and 13848 - These remain IN EFFECT
https://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/documents/executive-order-13818-blocking-the-property-persons-involved-serious-human-rights-abuse-or
https://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/documents/executive-order-13848-imposing-certain-sanctions-the-event-foreign-interference-united

My Sources: https://investmentwatchblog.com/ http://zerohedge.com/ https://phibetaiota.net/ http://thefreedomarticles.com/ https://sgtreport.com/ https://uncoverdc.com/ http://beforeitsnews.com/ https://theqanons.com/ http://thegatewaypundit.com/ https://geopolitics.co/ https://off-guardian.org/ https://noqreport.com/ https://christianpatriots.org/ https://www.westernjournal.com/ http://stoplookthink.com/ https://www.dailywire.com/ http://rairfoundation.com/ http://naturalnews.com = http://45.89.97.6/ http://techrights.org/ https://newsbusters.org/ https://81m.org/ https://medicalveritas.org/ https://agrdailynews.com/ https://xyz.frankspeech.com/ http://www.earthlyfireflies.org/
https://greatreject.org/

For "Business" Cards: https://www.vistaprint.ie/ Order #: VP_08RMP4TJ
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1IwB10Gs-UeIPe0XKIeZA1oHqZUHXo1sd/
Keywords
nasamarsperseverancenevada
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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