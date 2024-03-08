Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Millstone Report: ATTACKS On Churches SURGE 800%, Left Thinks Everything Is Christian Nationalism
channel image
High Hopes
3095 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
6 views
Published Yesterday

Millstone Report with Paul Harrell


March 7, 2024


The Family Research Council's new report reveals vandalism and arson against Christian Churches is accelerating. https://downloads.frc.org/EF/EF24B78.pdf


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4hv9wo-millstone-report-attacks-on-churches-surge-800-left-thinks-everything-is-ch.html

Keywords
churchesarsonattacksvandalismfamily research councilsurgepaul harrellchristian nationalismmillstone report

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket