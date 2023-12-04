Create New Account
THE 500 BILLION DOLLAR BATTLE
Published 15 hours ago

Del Bigtree at the HighWire


Dec 1, 2023


Chiropractor & Functional Medicine Doctor, Eric Nepute, DC, DNM, joins Del with a harrowing story of his 3 year, $500 billion legal battle against the government for going against mainstream COVID-19 protocols and the incredible sacrifices he's made to save his integrity. Hear how he successfully treated thousands of people for COVID-19 without any fatalities.


#EricNepute #COVID #FunctionalMedicine #NaturalMedicine


https://rumble.com/v3z3q10-the-500-billion-dollar-battle.html

