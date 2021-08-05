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We will be heroes
Blondie Broadcast
Blondie Broadcast
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20 views • August 05, 2021
🎙Independent journalist of enlightenment

🇺🇸 Put on the armor of GOD 😇

369 🌼 We are entering ascension into the Golden Age of Love & Light

👑 Join me on this quest to save humanity & vanquish treachery

💚 Tips or pledge:
https://www.patreon.com/BlondieBroadcast

☀Blondie Broadcast OTHER PLATFORMS☀
UGETube:
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Blondie%20Broadcast
Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KJCY6WzaSlIH/
YouTube:
Blondie Broadcasts:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCD1_Bv7MAZDqC5i6m6bgDAg
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chattyq
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/vcv4r1-the-enormity-of-what-is-coming.html?mref=f3mrn&;mc=an69z
📱 Telegram:
https://t.me/BlondieBroadcast2
🎧 Podcasts: Blondie Broadcast
https://www.buzzsprout.com/1728972
linked to most podcast apps
Reason website podcast:
https://blondie-broadcast.podsite.io/

Mr. Constitution classes:
https://youtu.be/TVOux3m_a1w
📜 Buy a Pocket sized US Constitution & other real patriotic materials:
https://nccs.net/collections/pocket-constitution
“Get in the fight” PSF:
https://rumble.com/vg3ik5-4.23.21-interview-with-dr-sherry-tenpenny-and-dr.-p-following-our-same-day-.html

🐸 Gab, Parler, Twitter
Blondiebroadcast@LuvCampDelta
https://wego.social/BlondieBroadcast

🛸 Extraterrestrial agenda & the global revolution:
https://youtu.be/o7pnd-nXGPs

🎟 MJ12 Truth vs illusions
https://t.me/Majestic12Mirror/10856

⚖️ Justice for children MAGA memes:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PJi3Qz1ya12c/
🐸 KEK’in Butt MAGA memes:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Gf5xcyiuJ3ni/
Music Memes playlist: https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/Xf3s0wKX0HzO/

🕶 MJ12 tweet Archives:
https://mega.nz/folder/uGgi1DLZ#LnaxLnLk_8q2E7N2NYJQ2A
🔍Original MEGA MEMES:
https://mega.nz/#F!3WJgkI7K!n2m_0Kv8Zu0UROq3lgjtmQ

"For nothing is secret, that shall not be made manifest; neither anything hid, that shall not be known and come to light." Luke 8:17

🌞 Bible Codes " We have a Rendezvous w/destiny"
Matthew7-24MonteCarlo24-7
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=xhjxyxjMKfY&;t=569s

🎶Great Awakening 🎺 Can You Hear Me:
https://rumble.com/embed/v9cv7b/?pub=f3mrn

🇺🇸 TRUMP "The best is yet to come"2020
American Ingenuity
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Eg17zzhsEGfK/

🌎 Plan To Save the World:
https://rumble.com/vbd957-q-the-plan-to-save-the-world-1080p60.html

#LoveandLight
#REPUBLIC
#JUSTICE
#FREEDOM
NCSWIC
The Great Awakening
GTMOTribunals
WWG1WGA

🇺🇸 TRUMP THE ESTABLISHMENT
https://youtu.be/G2qIXXafxCQ

📜 Mark Taylor prophecies
https://sordrescue.com
Miracles Happen everyday!

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy