Did I Betray Myself Over Covid? Facebook Questions

"Do you think a politician, say, the president of a country, could help to foster a transition to a stateless society?"





"How do you think the deportation of illegals will go about when Trump takes office?"





"Who are your favourite fictional characters"





"If you could invent 1 product that you believe would make the government less important, what would you invent? I know the government is not necessary now, but people believe it is, what product would make that belief less reasonable."





"I enjoyed your video on inflation in the Roman Empire. The watering down of coins.

"What in your opinion is causing inflation now in the west? Is it similar to antiquity? Printing money?

"Thank you."





"Correct me if wrong. The moment you stopped covering politics was when Trump approved a massive spending bill early in his first term. Pretending I wrote this in the format of a question"





"Is there such a thing as 'rights'?"





"Is this really you?"





"Are women fertile in 2024?"





"Thoughts on asset allocation towards large cap value or growth stocks."





"Will humanity survive until January 20th 2025?"





"Have you considered debating Andrew Wilson? Topic idea UPB vs Christian Ethics."





"Thoughts on UPB aspect of using public shaming as a deterrent bad behavior in light of all the DOX, woke, behavior of the far left."





"How’s your health Stefan Molyneux?

"I used to listen to all your reports. Then it became difficult to find you.

"PS

"Thank you for The Story Of Your Enslavement

"One of the best introductions to normies who can see how awful the political class is."





"Is what will Trump eventually decide to do regarding the war in Ukraine beneficial for the country?"





"Not a question but I miss the days when your podcast was less about self-help and more about current issues and events. Just a personal perspective."





"Are the lefties ok? When can I let them see my joy?"





"I am struggling with gentle parenting my stepson. Do you have any resources and recommendations that can help me? I am at my wits end."





"Sometime ago you did a video on the Fall of the Roman Empire, which I consider to be an excellent piece, could you do a similar video/s on Palestine and Israel covering say the last hundred years? 👍👍

"* I shared the Fall of the Roman Empire with friends and on social media multiple times. I relisten to it from time to time when I have a big painting job that allows me the luxury of absorbing lectures."





"Why do cities always turn blue once they become very densely populated?"





"Are we all going to die in WW3? Or just the lucky ones?"





"When and how can people hold the people responsible for strife and suffering in the world accountable for their actions?"





"What are your thoughts on bitcoin, bitcoin cash, gold, and silver as forms of sound money?"





"How come you didn’t speak out more against the coward-19 agenda considering lockdowns, masks, and boosters—mandates posed such a threat to the non-aggression principles and the libertarian values you had spent your life espousing"





"Why aren't you back on Twitter /x?"





"What do you think the mental health effects will be on the modern liberal after the clear cut majority election results? I see straight up narcissism making them hang on to the dominant/false narratives that have been pushed by the MSM."





"If Biden gets the USA in WW3

"Will he remain president?"





"Why was abortion such a contentious voting issue why are so many women demanding abortion. There is a world of contraception options why was it a campaign issue."





"Everything I want to discuss is banned by terms of service"





"Are you able to determine a woman's fertility by look alone and when did you obtain this ability?"





"Chance of boomercrats causing ww3 to prevent an overdue shift to the right?"





"Do you believe Covid and the Vax was a concerted, planned, bioweapon attack upon Western nations? If so, by Whom?"





