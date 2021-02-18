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Ground zero - from brambles and stinging nettles - october 2016
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71 views • February 18, 2021
This is the garden that was badly neglected by its owners that I took on in the autumn of 2016. Clearing it took weeks, then laying out the ground took several more. By February we had beds in place ready for planting up late march, compost heaps and a greenhouse. For an update in February 2021 click on the following link.
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